UVA freezes undergrad tuition for 2021-22

The University of Virginia Rotunda
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors voted Tuesday afternoon to hold the current base undergraduate tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

Tuition and fees both are determined by the board.

The proposal was constructed with consideration of student groups and feedback from students and families, consultation with the Board of Visitors and thorough deliberation, the school announced Tuesday.

