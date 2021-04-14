Advertisement

Tennessee eyes 2-week tax holiday for restaurants, groceries

Gov. Lee is proposing a $100 million, two-week sales tax holiday.
(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is proposing a $100 million, two-week sales tax holiday on restaurants, bars and groceries.

On Tuesday, the Republican’s finance team presented lawmakers a budget amendment to his $42 billion spending plan.

The proposal was fueled by better-than-expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic. When those sales tax holidays would occur has not yet been determined.

The plan drew scrutiny from the state’s top teacher advocacy group, which said now is the right time to include a much bigger investment in public schools. The spending items must still clear the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission

Most Read

Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday

Latest News

Census
Kentucky, West Virginia, back Alabama’s challenge to Census privacy tool
WYMT Regular Rain
Cold front brings rain chances, cooler air to the region
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Officer Adam Willson is recovering from surgery after being wounded in a shooting incident at...
KPD officer ‘in good spirits and doing well after surgery,’ following Austin-East shooting
Johnson & Johnson pause impacting some central Ky. pharmacies