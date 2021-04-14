Advertisement

Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – The risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced up to 57% when middle seats were left empty on planes, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Scientists said it’s important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission.

More tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes, according to researchers.

The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves but travel still isn’t recommended because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

OVW 6pm
Ohio Valley Wrestling - 6 p.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Officer to be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright, prosecutor says
WYMT Scattered Showers
Cooler air arrives after cold front moves through tonight