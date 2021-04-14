Staff at Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort prepare for busy season as summer approaches

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID-19 impacting life as we know it, people are eager to get outdoors after being inside for so long.

“Sheltowee Trace is a pretty big family oriented company. We try to always have things that you can do with your children and try to keep things as exciting and adventurous as we can,” said Reservationist Cassie Riggleman.

While a family business, Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort is also a campground with a variety of activities.

“We also do a lot of river trips so white water rafting, canoeing, kayaking, zip lining, stuff like that,” she said.

Like many businesses, the resort was also impacted when the pandemic started.

“We started trying to figure whether or not we were going to be open for the year, so we were simultaneously trying to plan to be closed and try to plan to be open,” said Owner/Manager Dania Egedi. “March and April were very difficult. There was the statewide travel ban, most of our customers come in from out of state, so we lost the vast majority of our customers that we have in.”

However, with the changes Egedi says accommodations have been made to still allow a fun and safe experience for visitors.

“This year we are able to plan a little bit better and we’re offering options to people for instance we’re offering both cohort and rafting ... and then we also offer priority pandemic package which allows you to be more separated,” she said.

Elgedi says she looks forward to the summer and arrival of new faces.

“If people are interested in coming out, I would encourage them to call ahead a time, we are expecting a very busy season and we’d like to accommodate people as much as possible,” she said.

The Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort is currently open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but Elgedi says hours will change once summer is closer. For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.