Sheriff’s Office, KSP investigating shooting in Perry County

Police lights graphic
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s confirmed that a shooting occurred on Rowdy Low Gap Road off Highway 267.

Deputies say they arrived alongside Kentucky State Police troopers late Tuesday night and discovered a man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was removed from the scene by Perry County Ambulance where he was airlifted from Hunter Memorial Church in Hazard.

The case remains under investigation.

