Sheriff: Man arrested for drug possession in Walmart parking lot
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florence man was arrested in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday on drug charges.
Deputies said they received a call Tuesday afternoon about a woman tearing open packages and stealing items at the Corbin Walmart before heading to the parking lot.
Upon arrival, the woman could not be found, but deputies did find a man witnesses claim was with her sitting in a Ford Taurus.
Deputies said the man driving on a suspended license and had meth in his possession.
52-year-old Richard E. Thomas of Florence was arrested and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
