Sheriff: Man arrested for drug possession in Walmart parking lot

(Photo: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florence man was arrested in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday on drug charges.

Deputies said they received a call Tuesday afternoon about a woman tearing open packages and stealing items at the Corbin Walmart before heading to the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the woman could not be found, but deputies did find a man witnesses claim was with her sitting in a Ford Taurus.

Deputies said the man driving on a suspended license and had meth in his possession.

52-year-old Richard E. Thomas of Florence was arrested and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

