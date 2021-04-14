Sheriff: Man arrested for drug possession in Walmart parking lot

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florence man was arrested in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday on drug charges.

Deputies said they received a call Tuesday afternoon about a woman tearing open packages and stealing items at the Corbin Walmart before heading to the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the woman could not be found, but deputies did find a man witnesses claim was with her sitting in a Ford Taurus.

Deputies said the man driving on a suspended license and had meth in his possession.

52-year-old Richard E. Thomas of Florence was arrested and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.