Police warning people about scam involving Publishers Clearing House

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in two Eastern Kentucky counties are sending out an alert to help prevent people from becoming victims of an elaborate scam.

Officials with the Hazard Police Department posted it on Facebook Tuesday.

In the post, they state two men, identified as Dave Slayer and David Fisher, are traveling around the region representing themselves as employees of Publishers Clearing House (PCH). Police say the men are making visits to homes in what they call a PCH van and claiming they have actor Steve Harvey with them.

Knott County Sheriff Dale Richardson said at least two people in his county are victims of the scam.

Officials want to remind people if you are ever the winner of a legitimate contest like PCH, you never have to pay money to get money.

