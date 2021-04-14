Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing charges following an incident earlier this week.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of an abandoned car on McWhorter Road that was blocking traffic. When they arrived, they found the car in a blind curve with no lights on and no one in the front seat. We’re told a four-year-old girl was in the backseat alone and crying.

When police started to get into the car to get the child, a woman, later identified as Ashley Mullins, 33, of East Bernstadt, walking toward them. Mullins told deputies she ran out of gas and went to get help, leaving the child in the car.

During the investigation, deputies found she was under the influence and told them she had snorted meth and had been smoking marijuana. They also found she was driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Mullins is charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use a child restraint device.

She is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

