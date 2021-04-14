Advertisement

Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment

Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in connection with the case.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing charges following an incident earlier this week.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of an abandoned car on McWhorter Road that was blocking traffic. When they arrived, they found the car in a blind curve with no lights on and no one in the front seat. We’re told a four-year-old girl was in the backseat alone and crying.

When police started to get into the car to get the child, a woman, later identified as Ashley Mullins, 33, of East Bernstadt, walking toward them. Mullins told deputies she ran out of gas and went to get help, leaving the child in the car.

During the investigation, deputies found she was under the influence and told them she had snorted meth and had been smoking marijuana. They also found she was driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Mullins is charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use a child restraint device.

She is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky

Latest News

OVW 6pm
Ohio Valley Wrestling - 6 p.m.
Police warning people about scam involving Publishers Clearing House
Buffalo Trace Distillery
Buffalo Trace Distillery working on project to strengthen the white oak industry’s sustainability
Census
Kentucky, West Virginia, back Alabama’s challenge to Census privacy tool