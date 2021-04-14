Advertisement

Police chief reprimands officer over Breonna Taylor email

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot.(Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville’s police chief has reprimanded the sergeant who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment for an email that was critical of department leadership.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent the email in September. In it, he wrote that he and other officers “did the legal, moral and ethical thing” the night of the deadly raid.

He also accused the mayor and former police chief of failing to defend the officers.

Mattingly was shot in the leg during the March 2020 raid by Taylor’s boyfriend.

Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields found Mattingly’s email violated the department’s policy for email usage.

He received the letter of reprimand on March 29.

