“Nobody in our city is okay,” City-wide prayer vigil bands together interfaith leaders, community after loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The preaching, the singing and clapping were all out the window at Overcoming Believer’s Church in Knoxville on Tuesday, April 13.

The event is a cry for healing after the fifth Austin-East student was shot and killed at the school April 12th.

Pastor Daryl Arnold said with so much violence in recent months people across the city are hurting. The doors at the church opened for all to attend and a collection of interfaith leaders showed up for support. In some cases, strangers to the Austin-East community showed up for East Knox families.

Pastor Arnold said prayer is something even he needs at this time.

“I’ve buried three of the last children that died and went to be with the lord. And, oftentimes, pastors are expected to pour into others and help them heal, but it’s been so heavy,” said Arnold. “It’s a question everybody asks: what do we do to fix it? And, the reality is we can’t do anything to fix it outside of God.”

Another prayer march is scheduled for Sunday, April 18th. The march will start at Eternal Life Harvest at 3:00 p.m. to Austin-East Magnet School.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.