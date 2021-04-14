New fundraiser created for Kentucky breweries hit hard during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A brewery employee is using her editing skills to help local businesses statewide.

Kindsey Bernhard has seen firsthand how breweries have struggled throughout the pandemic.

“This whole project with the prints started when I was working for the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, which is the state’s guild here in Kentucky, before I unfortunately got laid off due to COVID-19,” Bernhard said.

She launched digital prints for people to buy, and is donating the money to the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.

At Ethereal Brewing, sales went sour in 2020. Owner Andrew Bishop said its finally recovering.

“It’s not like you can really catch up, you can’t really make up for 15 months’ worth of sales,” Bishop said.

Bernhard wanted to help businesses like his across the Commonwealth, so she designed the customizable digital prints to raise money.

(Story continues below tweet.)

A brewery employee is giving back to the craft beer industry! @kindseybernhard is selling digital prints ⬇️ to fundraise for the @KYGBrewers. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/uj7yaimzbt — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) April 14, 2021

The Kentucky native said beyond the bar, there’s a strong community.

“Monday, I put it out on social media and the response has been very overwhelming,” Bernhard said.

Bernhard and Bishop both said Kentucky’s craft beer community is different because it’s so tight knit.

“It’s a lot of ‘we.’ We talk to each other, check in on each other, see how things are going,” Bishop said.

He said with warmer weather, a higher capacity and distribution back up, and he’s now seeing the glass half full.

“It’s been night and day difference with our sales,” Bishop said.

He said he’s touched by Bernhard’s fundraising efforts.

“It’s been powerful to kind of see that kind of grassroots help,” Bishop said.

Bernhard says she wants to keep her prints digital for now so anyone from Pikeville to Paducah can purchase them. They are available online. She asks the public to message her on Twitter or Facebook to order. All of the money she collects will go to the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.