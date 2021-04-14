Man in Middlesboro arrested on gun and meth trafficking charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Middlesboro Police Officers stopped a black Ford truck for a traffic violation.

After asking the driver for permission to perform a search, police said an officer found meth in the pocket of Eric Robbins.

Police said the officer also found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in Robbins’ waistband, along with $160 cash.

Middlesboro Police Department charged Robbins with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.