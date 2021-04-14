Advertisement

Man in Middlesboro arrested on gun and meth trafficking charges

Eric Robbins arrested on guns and drug charges
Eric Robbins arrested on guns and drug charges(Middlesboro Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Middlesboro Police Officers stopped a black Ford truck for a traffic violation.

After asking the driver for permission to perform a search, police said an officer found meth in the pocket of Eric Robbins.

Police said the officer also found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in Robbins’ waistband, along with $160 cash.

Middlesboro Police Department charged Robbins with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking.

