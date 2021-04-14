Advertisement

Man charged with shooting into card game, killing player

Man was shot multiple times and died at a hospital. Investigators said he was not the intended target.
Derrick Conway
Derrick Conway(WMC)
By David Sikes
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man who fired a gun into an outdoor card game has been charged with killing one of the players.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 32-year-old Derrick Conway has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2020 death of 49-year-old Freddie Sledge. Investigators said several men were playing cards at a table in a south Memphis field when Conway drove up, said something to one of the men and then began shooting.

Sledge was shot multiple times and died at a hospital. Investigators said he was not the intended target.

