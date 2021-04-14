Man charged with shooting into card game, killing player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man who fired a gun into an outdoor card game has been charged with killing one of the players.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 32-year-old Derrick Conway has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2020 death of 49-year-old Freddie Sledge. Investigators said several men were playing cards at a table in a south Memphis field when Conway drove up, said something to one of the men and then began shooting.

Sledge was shot multiple times and died at a hospital. Investigators said he was not the intended target.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)