Logan County man pleads guilty to selling methamphetamine

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Logan County man has pleaded guilty to selling over 25 grams of meth.

According to a press release from Acting US Attorney Lisa Johnston’s Office, Terrindez Xsidrick Bryant, 36, plead guilty to a federal charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

Officers held a controlled buy at a residence in Verdunville in June 2019. Bryant came to the residence and sold 25.5 grams of meth.

Bryant will be sentenced on July 26th, 2021. He faces a minimum of five years in prison.

Bryant is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail.

