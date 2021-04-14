Advertisement

Logan County man pleads guilty to selling methamphetamine

A Logan County man has plead guilty to selling over 25 grams of meth.
A Logan County man has plead guilty to selling over 25 grams of meth.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Logan County man has pleaded guilty to selling over 25 grams of meth.

According to a press release from Acting US Attorney Lisa Johnston’s Office, Terrindez Xsidrick Bryant, 36, plead guilty to a federal charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

Officers held a controlled buy at a residence in Verdunville in June 2019. Bryant came to the residence and sold 25.5 grams of meth.

Bryant will be sentenced on July 26th, 2021. He faces a minimum of five years in prison.

Bryant is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky
One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday

Latest News

Census
Kentucky, West Virginia, back Alabama’s challenge to Census privacy tool
WYMT Regular Rain
Cold front brings rain chances, cooler air to the region
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Officer Adam Willson is recovering from surgery after being wounded in a shooting incident at...
KPD officer ‘in good spirits and doing well after surgery,’ following Austin-East shooting
Johnson & Johnson pause impacting some central Ky. pharmacies