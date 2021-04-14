KSP: 14 people arrested in Leslie County drug bust, seven people wanted

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday morning, troopers with Kentucky State Police Post Hazard and deputies with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office arrested 14 people in a drug bust, with seven more wanted.

These arrests follow a drug investigation by Kentucky State Police that began 18 months ago. At least 21 indictments and additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

36-year-old Amanda Barrett of Stinnett, 28-year-old Nicholas Begley of Hyden. 64-year-old Doug Caldwell of Hyden, 47-year-old Tony Collett of Stinnett, 57-year-old Scott Hazlett of Hyden, 59-year-old Tresa Hazlett of Hyden, 56-year-old Chrisley Lowe of Hyden, 44-year-old Gloria Lowe of Hyden, 56-year-old Wyckliffe Morgan, Jr. of Stinnett, 27-year-old Kasey Roberts of Stinnett, 66-year-old Henry Smith of Stinnett, 42-year-old Tommy Smith of Stinnett, 52-year-old Randal Wells of Busy, and 44-year-old Shannon Wilder of Essie were all arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, and taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

The remaining seven are wanted for active indictment warrants. If you know the whereabouts of any of the names listed below contact Kentucky State Police Post 13 Hazard.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these names: 38-year-old Amanda Bowling of Essie, 37-year-old Roger Bowling of Thousandsticks, 39-year-old Donald Holden of Hyden, 56-year-old David Miniard of Wooton, 59-year-old Mikel Morgan of Stinnett, 49-year-old Robert Mitchell Morgan of Stinnett, and 52-year-old John Roberts of Stinnett; you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

