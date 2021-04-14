Advertisement

KPD officer was not shot by student, TBI reveals

By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the 17-year-old Austin-East Student killed during an officer-involved shooting Monday.

TBI officials confirmed 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. was killed during Monday’s incident.

New details have emerged as TBI continues to investigate the incident.

After receiving reports of a possibly armed student Monday afternoon, Knoxville Police located the student inside a school restroom. TBI officials said that officers ordered the student out, but he refused to comply.

According to TBI, a struggle ensued between officers and Thompson Jr., during which the student’s gun was fired. Law enforcement responded by firing their weapons twice.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation originally reported Thompson fired shots that hit the officer. During their investigation, TBI revealed preliminary examinations indicate the bullet that struck Officer Willson was not fired from the student’s handgun.

No information was released about whether the returned fire struck the student.

The officer was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a leg injury. Officer Willson underwent surgery earlier in the week and is now recovering.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

