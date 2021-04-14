Johnson & Johnson pause impacting some central Ky. pharmacies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At Pharmacy Shop, remaining doses of their allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are shelved for now after Kentucky put a pause on using the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not quite as shell shocked as I was, we’re obviously not happy because we have vaccines to give and want more to give,” Dr. Clarence Sullivan with the Pharmacy Shop said.

Roughly 70 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given out at the Pharmacy Shop. Tuesday, many concerned recipients have been calling about the possible side effect of blood clots.

“We don’t want people worrying, and being on edge and not sleeping for 13 nights or something. So you have to reassure people that the mass majority of people have absolutely no issue,” Dr. Sullivan said.

But what does concern Dr. Sullivan is the effects the news about the six cases of blood clotting will mean for demand and vaccine hesitancy, which was already a growing concern for many in the medical community.

“I’m looking forward to resuming,” Dr. Sullivan said. “My only concern is, will those same people be coming in for that vaccine now that we have had this pause.”

Dr. Sullivan says he still has full confidence about the safety of the vaccine, saying the benefits of the shot far outweigh the small risk of side effects.

“That’s terrible, six people… Terrible. But it’s so much better to get the vaccine than that small, small risk,” Dr. Sullivan said.

Now, as those remaining doses sit in storage, Dr. Sullivan and the rest of the country waits to see what health leaders discover in the coming days.

In Kentucky, roughly 210,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed, with about 90% of that administered.

