Advertisement

J.D. Vance, author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, resigns from AppHarvest board

AppHarvest
AppHarvest(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - J.D. Vance, author of the book ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, has resigned from the board of the Morehead-based greenhouse company AppHarvest, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The resignation comes a few days after Vance made controversial statements on Twitter. The Chairman and CEO of Equilibrium, Dave Chen, also resigned.

“We thank Dave and J.D. for being early investors who threw their full support into establishing AppHarvest as a mission-focused company doing good for people and planet,” said AppHarvest Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb.

AppHarvest Chief Communications Officer Travis Parman told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Vance had let AppHarvest leadership know he wanted to leave and gave his resignation.

The two were replaced on the board by investor Ciara Burnham, and former Nature Conservancy Chief Marketing Officer Geof Rochester.

You can read the full release from AppHarvest here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate
Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna...
Police chief reprimands officer over Breonna Taylor email
Second Chance Auto helps people in addiction recovery receive their ASE certification
‘It’s not a job, it’s a career’: ARC helps clients obtain automotive certification
OVW 6pm
Ohio Valley Wrestling - 6 p.m.