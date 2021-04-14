‘It’s not a job, it’s a career’: ARC helps clients obtain automotive certification

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Second Chance Auto in Lawrence County is helping clients in Addiction Recovery Care obtain their Automotive Service Excellence Certification.

The repair shop, open under the ARC umbrella, takes clients from the recovery programs and provides them with the opportunity to start a career that is meaningful to them.

“Second Chance Auto is what it says it is,” said Sales and Service Manager Jon Storms. “It really gives people a second chance to start their career.”

The shop teaches students about the ASE program, allowing them to leave the program with a student ASE certification. With that, they would then need two years in a full-service garage to gain their professional ASE certification.

“If these guys love this as much as I did,” said Storms. “It’s going to be really exciting to see where they end up.”

Storms, who also worked through recovery with ARC in 2017, said he and the students are passionate about the work they do.

“It’s not a job, it’s a career,” said Storms. “It’s not ‘crisis to job’, it’s ‘crisis to career.’ And it’s something that a lot of the students have always wanted to do and it’s a way for them to support their families.”

Storms said he is excited to see where the students and the program will go in the future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.