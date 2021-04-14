Hostess recalls SnoBalls due to undeclared allergen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hostess Brand has issued a voluntary recall of single-serve SnoBalls due to an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA, certain Hostess SnoBalls were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging for Hostess Chocolate CupCakes and the packaging does not list “coconut”, an ingredient in SnoBalls®, as an allergen.

Hostess has recalled SnoBalls manufactured on March 13, 2021.

The recalled products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores and distributors throughout the U.S.

No injuries have been reported at this time. People who have purchased the recalled products are urged to throw the products away and contact the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

