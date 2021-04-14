Advertisement

Health leaders hoping to stop the rise of COVID-19 cases in Bath County

Public health leaders in Bath County are hoping to stop the rising COVID-19 cases, but first...
Public health leaders in Bath County are hoping to stop the rising COVID-19 cases, but first they need to figure out where those cases are coming from.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Public health leaders in Bath County are hoping to stop the rising COVID-19 cases, but first they need to figure out where those cases are coming from.

The state’s incidence rate map shows Bath County is in the red zone, with 36.6 average daily cases per 100,000 people. The public health director for the Gateway District Health Department, Gregory Brewer, said he’s worried about the latest numbers.

Brewer said none of the cases seem to be related and they’re not linked to outbreaks at places like churches, schools, or nursing homes. That’s why the health department is taking a widespread approach and focusing on enforcing guidelines in public.

Brewer said his team will be out and about in Bath County to make sure people are actually following the mask mandate.

“Everybody has signs on their doors, but you know just because you’ve got a sign on it you can always overlook it. And not wear it. So hopefully we can maybe try to ramp that back up a little bit,” Brewer said.

The Gateway District Health Department has stopped distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now. But in the meantime they say they have plenty of Moderna vaccines to keep up with demand.

Right now, Bath County has a total of 42 active COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after crash in Laurel County
Update: Police release name of driver killed in car crash Tuesday
Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County
Possible human remains found in Martin County, Kentucky
Homeowner’s discovery of possible human remains brings in KSP to investigate
Ashley Mullins was arrested Monday night in Laurel County. She faces a number of charges in...
Police find child in abandoned car, driver charged with wanton endangerment
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers

Latest News

OVW 6pm
Ohio Valley Wrestling - 6 p.m.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces less than 800 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Officer Adam Willson is recovering from surgery after being wounded in a shooting incident at...
KPD officer ‘in good spirits and doing well after surgery,’ following Austin-East shooting
There were both young and old at the protest, children and adults, many carrying signs and most...
Group protests Gov. Beshear’s decision to not lift COVID-19 restrictions until 2.5 million are vaccinated