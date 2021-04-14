Group protests Gov. Beshear’s decision to not lift COVID-19 restrictions until 2.5 million are vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that he will begin to lift the state’s COVID-19 restrictions once two and a half million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

But that decision is still not sitting well with some.

People flocked to the State Capitol to protest what they are still calling a lockdown.

The protest began when people gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion at around 10:00 Wednesday morning, intending to send Gov. Beshear a message: lift these restrictions now and do not wait for more people to be vaccinated.

One protestor remarked, “this is 4 more months of lockdown...”

People braved a chilly, rainy Wednesday morning to say restrictions should be lifted now and not after hundreds of thousands of more are vaccinated. Andrew Cooperrider was one of those. Cooperrider owns Brewed, a Lexington coffeehouse that defied an order last year to close in-person dining. He doesn’t agree with many of the other mandates issued within the past year, joining others in saying they believe their freedoms have been taken away.

“At that moment it should have been a choice,” Cooperrider said. “As long as hospitals aren’t at a point where they are 100% full and completely overwhelmed, it should have always been a choice.”

“This has gone on long enough,” said Marty Terry, another protestor. “This is day 394 of 15 days of flattening the curve. It’s enough.”

Cooperrider said the governor’s requirement for 2.5 million vaccinated adults means all but 50,000 Kentucky adults will need to get the vaccine. He fears that goal may never be met, meaning restrictions will stay in place even longer.

Gov. Beshear released a statement in response to the protest, encouraging more Kentuckians to get vaccinated so that the state may lift restrictions quicker.

The governor also echoed the statement in a tweet Wednesday afternoon:

The Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge is basic math. More vaccinations equal a safer return to restaurants, pools, bars, wedding and music venues and more. Science and math aren’t political. They are science and math. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 14, 2021

