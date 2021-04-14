Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 800 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 782 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths.

10 of the deaths were audit deaths, and 14 of the deaths are new.

6,285 Kentuckians have died from the virus, 434,922 have tested positive thus far.

50,569 have recovered from the virus.

5,204,548 have received COVID-19 tests.

“While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us meet our Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal. The sooner we meet this goal, the sooner we can lift many restrictions on most venues and businesses. With over 1.6 million Kentuckians already vaccinated, we need everyone to help us meet our goal, including those who will directly benefit: for example, bars, restaurants, music venues, funeral homes, retail, event spaces, wedding venues, public pools, grocery stores, country clubs, museums, festivals and distilleries.”

Infogram 04/14/2021
Infogram 04/14/2021

As of Wednesday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

