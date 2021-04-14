Cooler air arrives after cold front moves through tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers continue tonight as a cold front pushes through the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Cloudy skies and scattered showers continue this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s. Those clouds will stick around into the early morning hours on Thursday.

We’ll start out the day with some clouds but we will see more sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will only get into the upper 50s. Winds will be from the northwest and could gust up to 15 MPH at times so that will make it feel cooler out there for sure! Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. We will likely wake up to some frost early Friday morning.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine and drier weather continues Friday with highs getting into the lower 60s. Clouds will start to increase later Friday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

Sadly, more rain arrives this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both days with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-20s. We will see those mostly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers. It won’t be a total washout this weekend, but it’ll definitely be gloomy.

We’ll hang onto those scattered showers as we head into the new week. This is very much an April-like forecast. No severe weather is expected over the next 7 days!

