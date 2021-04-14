Cold front brings rain chances, cooler air to the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the umbrella on the way out the door. While you might not need it early, you will later. Jackets will be needed today too.

Today and Tonight

The long-awaited cold front we’ve been talking about moves in today. Cloudy skies will be the dominant forecast feature early this morning, but scattered to widespread chances for rain move in quickly by the afternoon hours. We’re not expecting heavy rain, but it could be consistent at times. I’m forecasting 60 for a daytime high, but don’t be surprised if you don’t get out of the 50s today. It will be a dreary day for sure.

Tonight, scattered shower chances continue early before skies gradually start to clear overnight. Lows will drop into the low 40s for most.

Extended Forecast

Skies start to clear on Thursday with some clouds mixed in early giving way to mostly sunny skies late. Highs will be much cooler than we’ve been used to, topping out in the mid to upper 50s. We could drop into the mid to upper 30s Thursday night. I can’t rule out some patchy frost, so be prepared for that.

Friday will be the opposite of Thursday in the fact that we’ll start the day mostly sunny and add more clouds in as we go. I do think we get a touch warmer though as highs rebound back into the low 60s.

The model battle continues this weekend with the GFS trending soggier than the Euro. For now, we’ll keep the scattered chances in and hope they figure it out as we get closer. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s both days and drop into the low to mid-40s both nights.

