Case against man accused of vandalizing businesses, including WKYT, heading to grand jury

By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of vandalizing several businesses, including our building here at the WKYT, went before a judge Wednesday morning.

Derek Nance was set for a preliminary hearing but he and his attorney waived that right. A preliminary hearing is used to argue whether there is probable cause for a case to move forward.

37-year-old Derek Nance faces seven counts of criminal mischief and drug charges.
Nance’s hearing was first on the docket when Zoom court opened Wednesday morning and, in just a few minutes, Judge Bell issued a ruling to send Derek Nance before a grand jury.

This stems from series of vandalisms that Lexington Police connected to Nance, dating all the way back to October when Lexington Police Headquarters itself was vandalized.

Police say Nance spray-painted messages on other businesses in December and, in February, he spray-painted messages on Lexington television and radio stations, including WKYT.

Lt. Clay Combs spoke with after Nance was arrested earlier this month and described the messages as political opinion, propaganda, criticism of the pandemic and the response to the pandemic as well as other things.

Combs says that after using surveillance footage to identify Nance they were granted a search warrant for his home and found marijuana, mushrooms, and LSD inside.

After he was arrested, Nance pleaded not guilty.

His case will go before a Fayette County grand jury.

