Bowling Green couple turns old school bus into mobile coffee shop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Something that a lot of people love to enjoy in the morning is a good cup of coffee. A husband and wife took their love for coffee and turned an old school bus into their very own mobile coffee shop.
“It really started out as a joke and then we started researching and learning about it and just evolving this whole idea,” said Sara Bradford, owner.
Tin Roof Coffee also has unique flavors, like the Harry Potter-inspired Butterbeer, and Double Chocolate Cookies and Cream. All thanks to the sweet tooth of the owner.
“It started with just like a handful of flavors that every day I would get more ideas and more ideas. So that’s probably my fault with my sweet tooth,” Bradford added.
The Bradfords added they were overwhelmed by the community support for their opening day Tuesday morning.
“We got a message that said ‘I don’t know what you put in this coffee’ and I panicked. I am like ‘oh my gosh what does it say?’ The rest of it said ‘I need all of it I need more.’ It makes you feel like all the blood, sweat, and tears is all worth it. I mean I have cried we both have,” said Bradford.
If you are interested Tin Roof coffee will roll up to your business just message them on social media their handle is @tinroofcoffee_. You can also follow them to see where they will be parking their coffee shop next.
