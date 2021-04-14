Authorities warn about ’48-Hour Challenge’ that encourages teens to go missing

(WVLT) - Authorities issued a warning about a new social media challenge that encourages teens to disappear for up to two days and gives the teen points for every social media mention they receive while “missing.”

Police said they are warning families about the ‘48-Hour Challenge’ in an attempt to discourage teens from faking their disappearance for attention on social media.

“We are not trying to cause a panic among our community,” the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana posted on Facebook. “But we would not be doing our job if we didn’t make you aware of a new ‘challenge’ that could become an issue.”

Officials warned false reports that come in could distract law enforcement from helping people who are actually in need of assistance.

According to authorities, to participate in the challenge a group of teenagers disappear for two days. They cut off all communications but monitor social media. There’s reportedly a point system for whoever gets the most likes or shares on posts about them missing.

Law enforcement officials said they encourage parents to talk to their children about social media, what types they are using, what they post, who they are messaging and the dangers social media can pose.

