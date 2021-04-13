Advertisement

Widespread showers arrive Wednesday bringing cooler air

(KCRG)
By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More widespread showers arrive tomorrow bringing in cooler air by the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Scattered showers continue tonight and especially as we head into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s with those mostly cloudy skies.

A weak front moves into the area bringing us more showers throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s. Showers will become more scattered tomorrow evening.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns after that front moves through on Thursday! Temperatures will be much cooler though with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We could see some frost by Friday morning.

A few more clouds move in Friday, but we should still see some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Those cloudy skies and scattered showers continue this week. The best chance for rain this weekend might be Saturday, but models are split on that. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s both days with overnight lows in the lower 40s. If you need to get some lawn work done this weekend I would try to get it done Thursday or Friday.

Temperatures will get back into the low to mid-60s with some showers sticking around into the new workweek. This forecast is very much an April-like weather pattern! April showers bring May flowers!

