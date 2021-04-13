Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After shutting the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance system down on Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the system will be back live on Tuesday to help the more than 300,000 people who need their PIN numbers reset.

Gov. Beshear said a call center will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. for the next 10 days.

“A valid email is required to verify your identity in the new registration process,” Beshear said. “You’ll also need the new eight-digit PIN. That’s what you’ll have to create to make the new account. It makes it long enough and too complicated for the cybercriminals to do it.”

The governor said the call center is only for PIN resets on Tuesday, and no other unemployment questions will be answered.

Claimants wishing to reset their PIN numbers should call (502) 564-2900.

