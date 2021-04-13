Advertisement

Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers

(none)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After shutting the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance system down on Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the system will be back live on Tuesday to help the more than 300,000 people who need their PIN numbers reset.

Gov. Beshear said a call center will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. for the next 10 days.

“A valid email is required to verify your identity in the new registration process,” Beshear said. “You’ll also need the new eight-digit PIN. That’s what you’ll have to create to make the new account. It makes it long enough and too complicated for the cybercriminals to do it.”

The governor said the call center is only for PIN resets on Tuesday, and no other unemployment questions will be answered.

Claimants wishing to reset their PIN numbers should call (502) 564-2900.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Hollie Phillips, President and CEO of ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces first woman President and CEO

Latest News

Doctors say delaying routine check-ups on things like mammograms, cancer screenings and knowing...
Doctors warn not to delay important medical appointments amid pandemic
Scattered showers possible today, better chances Wednesday
Work continues on a new steel galvanizing plant at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant, Wednesday,...
Kentucky tops south central region for 2020 economic development projects per capita
Tennessee Lawmakers Speak Out
Tennessee officials speak out following fatal Austin East shooting