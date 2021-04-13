Advertisement

Students at Hazard Community & Technical College receive COVID-19 vaccine

HCTC students receive COVID-19 vaccine
HCTC students receive COVID-19 vaccine(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As more people become vaccine eligible across Kentucky, many are taking the opportunity to get vaccinated and young adults are no different.

“I just want to get out and about and not worrying about infecting other people or getting infected myself,” said Welding Student Cassandra Lawson.

That is why on Tuesday, students at Hazard Community and Technical College stopped by the Devert Owens building on the technical campus to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We’re trying to keep every student and every employee safe as possible at Hazard Community and Technical College, so that’s just one step of meaning that we’ve done throughout the year to protect everyone,” said Academic Dean and Chief Campus Administrator of the Technical Campus Tony Back.

Providing the shots were Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky who Back says has been a great supporter in making this possible.

“It’s just a great teamship and a great effort throughout the community to provide our students with healthcare,” he said.

After receiving the shot, students say the process was informative.

“It’s straightforward. It gave me all the information, it even gave me the ingredients that are in the vaccine, so that was pretty good,” Lawson said.

However, Lawson says she is happy to receive it.

“I think it’s important so like I’m not infecting other people and you know like getting other people sick. Like wipe this out, if we can,” she said.

Back says around 20 students received the shot and that they will return on May 13 to receive their second.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Hollie Phillips, President and CEO of ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces first woman President and CEO

Latest News

Randy McGhee
Police: Man arrested on rape charges in Laurel County
Widespread showers arrive Wednesday bringing cooler air
Glen Oldham arrest
Frankfort man arrested in Hazard on drug trafficking charges
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky