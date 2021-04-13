Students at Hazard Community & Technical College receive COVID-19 vaccine

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As more people become vaccine eligible across Kentucky, many are taking the opportunity to get vaccinated and young adults are no different.

“I just want to get out and about and not worrying about infecting other people or getting infected myself,” said Welding Student Cassandra Lawson.

That is why on Tuesday, students at Hazard Community and Technical College stopped by the Devert Owens building on the technical campus to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We’re trying to keep every student and every employee safe as possible at Hazard Community and Technical College, so that’s just one step of meaning that we’ve done throughout the year to protect everyone,” said Academic Dean and Chief Campus Administrator of the Technical Campus Tony Back.

Providing the shots were Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky who Back says has been a great supporter in making this possible.

“It’s just a great teamship and a great effort throughout the community to provide our students with healthcare,” he said.

After receiving the shot, students say the process was informative.

“It’s straightforward. It gave me all the information, it even gave me the ingredients that are in the vaccine, so that was pretty good,” Lawson said.

However, Lawson says she is happy to receive it.

“I think it’s important so like I’m not infecting other people and you know like getting other people sick. Like wipe this out, if we can,” she said.

Back says around 20 students received the shot and that they will return on May 13 to receive their second.

