Student arrested for terroristic threatening at Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after a threat was made to a student at Harlan County High School.

Deputies began an investigation and a 15-year-old student was taken into custody by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. The student was charged with felony terroristic threatening.

The student was taken to the Breathitt County Detention Center. This case remains under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

