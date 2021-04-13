Advertisement

Student arrested for terroristic threatening at Harlan County High School

Harlan County High School
Harlan County High School(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after a threat was made to a student at Harlan County High School.

Deputies began an investigation and a 15-year-old student was taken into custody by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. The student was charged with felony terroristic threatening.

The student was taken to the Breathitt County Detention Center. This case remains under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Sports Radio/Ohio Valley Wrestling
Ohio Valley Wrestling coming to WYMT in May
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry
‘If we have food, we’ll give it to them’: Floyd County food pantry feeds community following floods
A new gas station and convenience store is coming to Madison County just off exit 83, but it’s...
Ground broken for massive gas station, convenience store in Madison County