Some still waiting to file their first unemployment claim as unemployment system back up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After being shut down for several days, Kentucky’s unemployment online portal is back up.

It was shut down because of fraud. Claimants are being told to get a new number, a pin, to access the system, but people are having trouble not only filing their original claims but now accessing the system for that new number.

For months, Daniel Martinez says he has not been able to get unemployment help. He cannot get through as the online portal is back up.

Because of fraud, people are now supposed to get a new PIN but Martinez cannot get help to either get that or even file his first claim.

“I’m nervous. I’m getting to the point, all I can do is pray. And have hope,” he said.

While Martinez cannot get unemployment, his mother is being told she can and did not even apply.

“Here I am like for four months, calling every day, emailing, I haven’t heard one word,” said Martinez.

He believes the letter his mother received was fraudulent and that’s the reason the entire system was shut down in the first place.

It’s all just one big mess he can’t seem to get any relief from.

”Because it is like zero communication from them. I don’t get what is the big deal. Why is it so hard to communicate with them?” said Martinez.

He says some stimulus money did help but now that’s gone.

State labor cabinet officials say they will work to help 300,000 people reset their pins.

