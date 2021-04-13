Advertisement

Some still waiting to file their first unemployment claim as unemployment system back up

(none)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After being shut down for several days, Kentucky’s unemployment online portal is back up.

It was shut down because of fraud. Claimants are being told to get a new number, a pin, to access the system, but people are having trouble not only filing their original claims but now accessing the system for that new number.

For months, Daniel Martinez says he has not been able to get unemployment help. He cannot get through as the online portal is back up.

Because of fraud, people are now supposed to get a new PIN but Martinez cannot get help to either get that or even file his first claim.

“I’m nervous. I’m getting to the point, all I can do is pray. And have hope,” he said.

While Martinez cannot get unemployment, his mother is being told she can and did not even apply.

“Here I am like for four months, calling every day, emailing, I haven’t heard one word,” said Martinez.

He believes the letter his mother received was fraudulent and that’s the reason the entire system was shut down in the first place.

It’s all just one big mess he can’t seem to get any relief from.

”Because it is like zero communication from them. I don’t get what is the big deal. Why is it so hard to communicate with them?” said Martinez.

He says some stimulus money did help but now that’s gone.

State labor cabinet officials say they will work to help 300,000 people reset their pins.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Hollie Phillips, President and CEO of ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces first woman President and CEO

Latest News

School officials in Hazard react to passing of Senate Bill 128
A roadway crash.
Laurel County deputies investigating crash that killed driver on KY 229
Officer Adam Willson is recovering from surgery after being wounded in a shooting incident at...
KPD officer ‘in good spirits and doing well after surgery,’ following Austin-East shooting
Randy McGhee
Police: Man arrested on rape charges in Laurel County