School officials in Hazard react to passing of Senate Bill 128

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After being approved by both chambers of the Kentucky General Assembly, Governor Andy Beshear recently signed Senate Bill 128 into law.

This gives K-12 students the chance to retake and/or supplement schoolwork completed during the 2021-2022 school year.

It is an opportunity that Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs says several students might take advantage of.

“We’re trying to work out all the details of what that looks like for especially our seniors who will graduate and be, if they decide to come back a graduated student, which is something new,” Combs says.

Hazard High School AP Instructor Luke Glaser believes it is a good idea.

“So instead of a student retaking an AP class for example, what I have is pretty much a teacher’s assistant who has been through the course, who’s going to know it better than any new students in the course, and who can help me,” Glaser said.

An idea that Combs hopes becomes permanent for the future.

“If it benefits the student and it’s going to help them be better prepared for the next level and it’s doable, I think we should do whatever we can to make sure all students are ready as they move through our school system,” Combs said.

However, Glaser disagrees, saying it fits with the current educational landscape.

“You’re not going to have too many seniors in a normal year who want to stay back. Really the only reason that might happen is for athletics and the KHSAA has strict rules that were not changed by the senate bill,” Glaser said.

A decision the district must make by June 1st.

“Then by June 16th we will have that plan in place and ready to move forward to inform the parents exactly what isn’t still or for the future,” Combs said.

Combs says if a student or parent wants to take advantage of the opportunity Senate Bill 128 gives, a request form needs to be filled out. She says the deadline for students to request is May 1st, that request can be rescinded at any time before May 31st.

