Scattered showers possible today, better chances Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of the region will see more clouds today ahead of an approaching cold front. Keep that rain gear handy the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

Our Tuesday will start dry, but the clouds will start to increase by late this morning and parts of the area could have to dodge some raindrops this afternoon. I still think our chances are few and far between, but take the umbrella, just in case. Enjoy the temperatures today. They will likely be the warmest we see for the next week, topping out in the upper 60s.

Tonight, skies will go from partly to mostly cloudy and rain chances will increase late. Lows drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

While the cold front will bring increased rain chances on Wednesday, at this point, I still don’t think it will be an all-day washout. Temperatures will take a big hit, with some locations potentially not making it out of the upper 50s, depending on how much rain we end up with. The forecast high is 60, but we’ll have to wait and see. We gradually clear the skies Wednesday night to partly cloudy. Rain chances should end early. Lows will drop into the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday look sunny and dry with more clouds moving in Friday afternoon and evening. Highs both days will be in the upper 50s and close to 60. Lows Thursday night could make it into the upper 30s in some areas.

Scattered rain chances carry us into the weekend and into early next week. Gone are the above-average highs in the 70s and 80s. It will take us until at least Tuesday to get back into the mid to upper 60s. It’s early, but I think this could be Dogwood Winter. Several of you sent me pictures of your trees in bloom Monday when I mentioned the possibility. Regardless, after today, it will be much cooler.

