Advertisement

Opening of KYTC driver licensing regional office in Catlettsburg

Photo: KYTC
Photo: KYTC(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A more convenient option for drivers in northeastern Kentucky is opening in Catlettsburg.

Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a full-scale Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Catlettsburg.

The office represents an expansion of what had been a smaller, appointment-only field office in the Boyd County city.

The address remains the same – 2900 Louisa Street, Suite 2.

The Catlettsburg site is the 16th permanent regional office the cabinet has established so far in a network that eventually will number about two dozen offices around the commonwealth to handle driver licensing.

The regional offices are the only places at which customers can apply for a REAL ID credential and soon will assume all driver licensing services historically performed by the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk in each county. A phased transition of services from circuit court clerks to KYTC is underway and will have been completed in 12 counties by the end of April.

To increase convenience, Kentuckians needing to obtain, upgrade or renew licenses can do so at any of the regional offices; they no longer are confined to their county of residence.

“Driver licensing is an essential service that sometimes can be done online or by mail but often must be done in person,” said Gov. Beshear. “So, we are taking care to offer that service in a way that protects public health while providing our fellow Kentuckians with the operator’s licenses and official identification cards they need for employment, travel and emergencies.”

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said no Kentuckian will be required to obtain a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle. However, for air travel in the United States, a REAL ID or other form of federally accepted ID will be required by federal law as of Oct. 1, 2021.

Application for a REAL ID must be done in person at a KYTC regional office, with proof of identity, residence and social security. A guide to documents that will be needed is available here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Hollie Phillips, President and CEO of ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces first woman President and CEO

Latest News

Doctors say delaying routine check-ups on things like mammograms, cancer screenings and knowing...
Doctors warn not to delay important medical appointments amid pandemic
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers
Scattered showers possible today, better chances Wednesday
Work continues on a new steel galvanizing plant at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant, Wednesday,...
Kentucky tops south central region for 2020 economic development projects per capita
Tennessee Lawmakers Speak Out
Tennessee officials speak out following fatal Austin East shooting