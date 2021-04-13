Advertisement

Ohio Valley Wrestling coming to WYMT in May

Apr. 13, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been more than three decades since Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) made its debut in Louisville and new ownership is looking to expand its reach.

“OVW has existed in Louisville for over 30 years and it’s been big in this community for a long time but it never really branched out into other parts of the state,” Matt Jones said. “And we really wanted to kind of bring it all over the state.”

Jones said their goal is to reach every area of the Commonwealth

“We’re starting a tour around the state. I’m going to my alma mater here, the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets,” Jones said. “We’re going to go into towns all over the state and bring it to county fairs and festivals.”

WYMT will be one of the newest homes for OVW beginning May 6th, a fact that Jones said will benefit them in many ways.

“We have been able to expand not only the TV presence, but we’ve also been able to attract some wrestlers from other places,” Jones said.

This coming as they look to spread the name all over the country.

“In three years, I want people to look at OVW and say, around the wrestling world, that’s the best place to go learn to be a professional wrestler,” Jones said.

Jones is also looking to keep its Kentucky roots intact in the process.

“I think there’s nothing wrong with having a centerpiece of a sport right here in Kentucky and that’s what our plan is to do,” Jones said.

More information on air times/days will be posted when available.

