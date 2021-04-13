Nearly 900 Tenn. bridges in ‘poor condition,’ according to White House report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White House released a list of fact sheets for each of the 50 states in the U.S. that detail infrastructural needs in each area.

According to the report, Tennessee has nearly 900 bridges and 270 miles of highway that are in “poor condition.” In addition, the fact sheet stated 21 percent of all trains and transit vehicles in Tennessee are “past useful life.”

The report stated commute times of Tennesseans have risen by 7.7 percent since 2011. Each year, Tennessee drivers reportedly pay $209 in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

President Biden’s American Jobs Plan would designate $600 billion to make repairs to the roads and bridges and $85 billion to modernize public transit, according to the White House.

From 2010 to 2020, 40 extreme weather events have impacted the state. The damage has cost the state up to $20 million. President Biden is also calling for $50 billion in additional funding to improve the resiliency of infrastructure within the state and support disaster recovery.

