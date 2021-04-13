Advertisement

Laurel County deputies investigating crash that killed driver on KY 229

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person.

They say it happened Tuesday afternoon around 12:39 p.m.

Investigators say a pickup truck traveling northbound on KY 229 drove off the road as it flipped over, killing the driver.

Deputies say more information will be released after next of kin have been notified.

