‘Kenzie’s Korner’ shares kindness in Johnson County

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As a pageant girl, Blair McKenzie Rice found herself searching for a cause.

“In pageants, they always ask me if I have my own personal platform and do I do community service,” said Rice.

Instead of looking into a national organization or a worldwide effort, the seven-year-old Paintsville girl wanted to make a difference in her community. So, Rice decided to open a blessing box, called “Kenzie’s Korner,” to bring a little color and a little kindness to Main Street.

“It’s very glitzy too. It’s very shimmery,” Rice said about the pink and silver blessing box, dawning a signature crown logo.

She said she felt burdened to give back to those less fortunate, adding that the pink, glamorous box is nice. But the mission, “Where kindness is free,” is about what’s inside and how it makes people feel.

“I think it’s important to be kind because if you’re not kind, you’re not gonna get kindness back,” she said. “I really love my blessing box and I’m really proud of it.”

Mayor Bill Runyon agreed, saying he is happy to see the project pop up downtown.

“It may be a little idea, but it’s a big success,” he said.

He said he hopes it will be a good example for other kids in the area and he encourages community members to help keep it full.

The blessing box is located between City Hall and Sipp Theatre on Paintsville’s Main Street.

