Kentucky’s largest mass vaccination site opens

By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest mass vaccination site will open to the public on Monday.

“We’re now at a stage now where we have lots of supply,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Fischer said Cardinal Stadium has the capacity to vaccinate up to 4,000 a day, which is twice the capacity Broadbent could get done.

The mayor added the metro was given national attention recently on just how efficient vaccine rollout has been.

“Louisville has been the pioneer on these vaccination sites, starting with public health and wellness department at metro government and Broadbent arena and that got featured in the New York times,” Fischer said.

The goal at Cardinal Stadium is to administer about 24,000 vaccines a week for seven straight weeks.

Twenty-four lanes will be open as nearly 100 volunteers and medical personnel work to increase the number of those vaccinated. There’s a lot of logistics involved due to the size of the site but, organizers say it’s just exciting to get more shots distributed.

Monday will be busy with about 3,500 appointments scheduled.

The site is open to anyone 16 and older and can give up to 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a day. Walk-ups will be accepted but, it’s best to make an appointment.

If you’re under the age of 18, you’ll need to have a parent or guardian present when getting vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at Cardinal Stadium click here.

