‘If we have food, we’ll give it to them’: Floyd County food pantry feeds community following floods

Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry
Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Prestonsburg has helped their community since 1976, but have recently seen an influx of new faces reach out for help.

“We have a lot of the flood victims come and ask us for help now,” said Site Manager Ronald Rohr. “We don’t turn anyone away. If they need food and we’ve got food, we’ll give it to them”

The food pantry has recently moved locations but people still come to receive the help they need.

“We feed around 60 to 80 people,” Rohr says. “We keep a lot of people from going hungry throughout the week.”

Volunteers who come to help out the cause work an entire day to ensure that nobody goes hungry.

“We have approximately 10 volunteers,” said Rohr. “They come in and work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and we don’t have any issues.”

