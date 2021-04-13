Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky

Decision is made after federal government recommended a “pause” in administrating the vaccine
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.(Source: Morgan Newell/WBTV)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced, via tweet, he is pausing the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

You can watch Governor Andy Beshear’s news conference discussing his decision to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine here:

The decision comes after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots and the company announced the decision to “pause” administering the single-dose vaccine.

In a joint news conference Tuesday morning, the CDC and FDA discuss the investigation of the unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after the vaccination.

The federal government is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate the reports of blood clots.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Hollie Phillips, President and CEO of ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces first woman President and CEO

Latest News

City officials approve resolution to negotiate property lease with new university
Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County
Doctors say delaying routine check-ups on things like mammograms, cancer screenings and knowing...
Doctors warn not to delay important medical appointments amid pandemic
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers