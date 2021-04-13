Governor Beshear announces pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced, via tweet, he is pausing the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

We are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we learn more from the @US_FDA and @CDCgov. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain highly effective and safe. Please get your #ShotofHope. pic.twitter.com/krlC6elnMj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 13, 2021

You can watch Governor Andy Beshear’s news conference discussing his decision to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine here:

The decision comes after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots and the company announced the decision to “pause” administering the single-dose vaccine.

In a joint news conference Tuesday morning, the CDC and FDA discuss the investigation of the unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after the vaccination.

The federal government is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate the reports of blood clots.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

