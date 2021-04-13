Governor Beshear announces nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced 799 new cases of COVID-19 and four death Tuesday.

One of the four deaths today is an audit death.

The positivity rate is 3.20%

At least 434,148 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. 6,261 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

50,513 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

5,197,557 have received a COVID-19 test.

Gov. Beshear also made a comment on the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause. We cannot let this slow us down. The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments,” Gov. Beshear said. “Stay calm – it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID.”

As of Tuesday, six out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

