Frankfort man arrested in Hazard on drug trafficking charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Frankfort man is behind bars in Hazard after police say he trafficked drugs.

Officers with the Hazard Police Department arrested Glen Oldham, 27, of Frankfort Monday on drug charges.

Police received a call of possible criminal activity and a possible overdose at a local hotel. Investigators said officers saw a red truck that matching the description.

Officers were able to confirm the identities of the two men in the truck, investigators said officers found marijuana, heroin, xanax pills, white pills, smoking pipes, scales, metal straw and cash.

Police say Oldham had outstanding warrants on trafficking heroin, trafficking a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and trafficking marijuana.

