Discovery of human remains lead to death investigation in Martin County

(WBKO)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOMAHAWK, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Martin County.

County Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT his office was called Monday night to a scene off South Milo Road in the Tomahawk community where some bones were found.

Todd said the remains are human. Officials are back out at the scene continuing the search for evidence right now.

Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation. We have reached out to them for more information and will update as soon as we hear back.

