City officials approve resolution to negotiate property lease with new university

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in one Southern Kentucky city took a step forward Monday night to bring a new higher education facility to our region.

During a meeting, the Somerset City Council approved a resolution to allow Mayor Alan Keck to negotiate a lease agreement between the city and the University of Somerset.

The resolution is for a long-term lease for developers of the university to compensate the city for all costs associated with the acquisition, interest and demolition of the former Cundiff Square property, the proposed site for the college.

In a news release, Mayor Keck said he plans to propose terms of $1.4 million over 30 years. After that, the university would own the property.

If the proposed terms are approved by the university board, which Keck is chairman of, the lease will be final and a matter of public record.

