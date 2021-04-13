Bill shielding businesses from COVID lawsuits becomes law
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor stood aside to allow a bill become law that protects an array of businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
But he warned Monday that the new law is likely to draw a court challenge. The measure was backed by business interests.
It became law without Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature. A veto would have killed it since the legislative session has ended.
The Democratic governor pointed to the efforts of Republican House Speaker David Osborne to narrow the bill as a reason he allowed it to become law.
Despite the changes, Beshear says the law is likely to be challenged on constitutional issues.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.