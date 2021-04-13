Advertisement

Bill shielding businesses from COVID lawsuits becomes law

On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also several he’s vetoing.(Kentucky state capitol)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor stood aside to allow a bill become law that protects an array of businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

But he warned Monday that the new law is likely to draw a court challenge. The measure was backed by business interests.

It became law without Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature. A veto would have killed it since the legislative session has ended.

The Democratic governor pointed to the efforts of Republican House Speaker David Osborne to narrow the bill as a reason he allowed it to become law.

Despite the changes, Beshear says the law is likely to be challenged on constitutional issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Hollie Phillips, President and CEO of ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces first woman President and CEO

Latest News

Doctors say delaying routine check-ups on things like mammograms, cancer screenings and knowing...
Doctors warn not to delay important medical appointments amid pandemic
Temporary Kentucky unemployment call center to help claimants reset PIN numbers
Scattered showers possible today, better chances Wednesday
Work continues on a new steel galvanizing plant at the NUCOR Steel Gallatin plant, Wednesday,...
Kentucky tops south central region for 2020 economic development projects per capita
Tennessee Lawmakers Speak Out
Tennessee officials speak out following fatal Austin East shooting