Advertisement

Bell County community skeptical of vaccines as areas surpasses 3,000 cases of COVID-19

Officials with the Bell County Health Department urge community members to follow social...
Officials with the Bell County Health Department urge community members to follow social distancing guidelines.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It took Bell County 13 months to eclipse 3,000 total cases of COVID-19, but officials in the area remain encouraged.

“In comparison to some of our neighboring counties and some of the other counties throughout the state with a similar population, it isn’t terribly bad,” Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock said.

Even with increasing numbers, however, many in the community have yet to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

“Some it may be their overall health and they don’t want to take a chance,” Brock said. “Others, I’ve heard that it’s political as to why they don’t want to take it and others quite frankly, they’re just afraid.”

That is not the case for Andrew Schneider. His wife was originally one of those skeptics but had a change of heart once the Johnson and Johnson shot became available.

“She waited, she received it. After her first dose she ran a low-grade fever, she felt kind of lethargic,” Schneider said. “But overall she did fine, it was nothing terrible. Both of us had sore arms, that was probably the worst was having a sore arm.”

Now that they are both fully vaccinated, Schneider believes that the community should trust the science behind the vaccines.

“There have been good results from it and it’s getting us closer like I said previously, to normality,” Schneider said. “And I would trust in it because it’ll get us there, get us there quicker.”

Brock fully supports that message.

“As time passes especially, there’s going to be a lot more folks that are going to get the vaccine as they see that there aren’t folks getting sick or having adverse effects to the vaccine,” Brock said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Pictured: Ashlee R. Bytheway
KSP: Murder investigation underway in McCreary County
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder

Latest News

Officials say the meetings center around a 12-step program.
‘Celebrate Recovery’ meetings giving an outlet to those recovering from addiction
Kerrigan Creech will be classified as a sophomore in college after graduation in May.
Harlan County senior balancing athletics, student life while completing dual enrollment courses
Barry Estep received a liver transplant in September 2018. He now hopes to spread the...
Transplant recipient celebrates ‘second chance’ during National Donate Life Month
Mountain Student Achiever at 6 - 4/12/2021
Mountain Student Achiever Preston Crase