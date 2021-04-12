‘They are the unseen heroes’: Local dispatchers celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicator’s Week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Dispatchers at the Pikeville Public Safety Office, as well as many other local and nationwide dispatchers, are being recognized this week as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicator’s Week.

9-1-1 Public Safety Director Paul Maynard stressed the importance of dispatchers in the community and the duties they have to protect and serve.

“They’re not seen. People hear them, but they don’t see them,” said Maynard. “People don’t realize the importance of what they [dispatchers] do. They’re the first line of defense.”

Maynard had high praise for Pikeville Public Safety’s team of dispatchers and first responders.

“We’ve got a great crew,” said Maynard. “These guys go above and beyond to make sure the citizens, as well as first responders, are taken care of.”

Maynard and his crew of nine dispatchers are just one example of the importance of local public safety and all they do for a community.

“This week is always set aside for recognition, but these guys need to be recognized all the time,” said Maynard. “If you see a dispatcher out this week, thank them, because they’re truly the unsung heroes.”

